HOLLYWOOD—It’s hard to fathom that the Daytime Emmy Awards celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, December 15, as the trophies were handed out after being delayed several months ago because of the writer’s strike. This used to be a ceremony that was quite potent but has been pushed to the back to the shelf unfortunately.

With that said, the ceremony transpired, but to be honest, I forgot about it. It wasn’t something that was heavily promoted on TV so you really had to be paying attention to the internet to remember the awards were being handed out.

A big surprise of the evening was seeing soap opera titan, Susan Lucci aka Erica Cane from the ABC soap “All My Children” be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Does that woman age? She looked fantastic! Tributes were also paid to former soap stars Sonya Eddy and Tyler Christopher, both alums of the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” who died in recent months. Yes, the soap arena has lost some legends lately.

With that said, the night was dominated by “General Hospital” which walked away with the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series beating out “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives,” “The Bay” and “The Young and the Restless.” Other wins for the soap included Sonya Eddy wining for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Robert Gossett for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Eden McCoy for Younger Performer in a Drama Series, Guest Performer for Alley Mills and Directing Team.

“The Young and the Restless” picked up the prize for Outstanding Writing Team and rightfully so. The writing on “Y&R” has run circles around the other soaps if I’m being honest. “The Bold and the Beautiful” picked up two big wins for Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Thorsten Kate and Jacqueline Macinnes Wood. This is Wood’s third win in the category and the lady is looking unstoppable. I really thought this might be Finola Hughes year on “General Hospital.” However, I think with her recent work on “GH” in recent weeks, she might be a frontrunner for the 2024 ceremony.

“Entertainment Tonight” won the Outstanding Entertainment News Series, while “The Kelly Clarkson Show” picked up two prizes, one for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Kelly Clarkson and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. With both the writer’s strike and actor’s strike a thing of the past, here’s hoping the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards delivers a show that people won’t forget!