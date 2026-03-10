SANTA MONICA—On Monday, March 9, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that volunteers are wanted for the first Westside Repair Café on March 21, at Joslyn Hall in Reed Park.

Repair stations include:

-clothing

-electronics

-small appliances and more!

The Repair Café is still looking for additional volunteers to help with the event. They are accepting volunteers for repair stations at all skill levels and non-repair volunteers.

Go to the Santa Monica event page and filter for “Recycling/Compost” events to find the Repair Café for a volunteer link or email westsiderepaircafe@gmail.com for more details.