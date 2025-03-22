IONE, CALIFORNIA—On March 20, the California Department of Corrections and

Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported that a four-time convicted murderer, David Brinson, 54,

who was serving four consecutive life sentences killed his wife during a conjugal visit at the Mule Creek State Prison. The incident occurred on November 13, 2024. Details were not released to the public until March 20th.

Reports indicate that married couples were permitted to have unsupervised family visits in an apartment on the prison’s campus as an incentive for good behavior authorized by CDCR.



Brinson reportedly called authorities to report that his wife, Stephanie must have, “passed out.”



First responders attempted life-saving measures. Stephanie Dowell Brinson,62, was declared dead at the scene just before 3:00 a.m. At the trial, the coroner’s report confirmed that strangulation wounds surfaced on the victim. She was murdered by strangulation.



David Brinson was initially sentenced to prison in 1994 for the 1990 murder of a Tavern Owner, Robert Marks, 59, Gene McCullars, 28, William Terry, 27, and Celedino Ligtas, 33, he reportedly believed were interfering in a cocaine drug deal. The men were shot face-down, execution-style.



Part of an interview with KCRA, Sacramento’s NBC affiliate was posted on X. Stephanie Dowell Brinson’s daughter-in-law cried when she spoke of her mother-in-law visiting her husband in prison for 30 years. He was serving an 80-year sentence for his crimes and qualified for incentives in the good behavior program.

“They’d read scripture together. He was even in school because of her.” Stephanie Brinson’s son, Armand Torres shouted in the interview saying, “My mom was alone, screaming for help that never came. How could they let a man like that be alone with her? It’s unthinkable.”



According to the CDCR, getting to be alone with their loved ones in a furnished apartment worked as an incentive for good behavior. The program excluded sex offenders, death-row inmates, and rule breakers. It did not disclude a man convicted for four counts of murder.



The Amador County District Attorney, Todd Riebe was waiting for the final autopsy report before charging David Brinson for his 5th homicide. Charges have not yet been released to the public.



