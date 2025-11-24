SANTA MONICA—On Friday, October 24, two people were killed in a collision that occurred on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. One of the individuals killed in the crash has been , identified as a chief executive officer of a company.

Brad Lipshy, 61, was killed in the crash and is the CEO of an event planning firm based in Santa Monica.



The collision occurred near the Von’s grocery store in the 1300 block of Wilshire Boulevard. The crash transpired after 9 p.m. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, a vehicle was traveling the wrong way as it was driving westbound via the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle went onto the south sidewalk and struck Lipshy and the other person who were both killed at the scene. The name of the other victim has not been disclosed to the public.



The Major Accident Response Team of the Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the collision.