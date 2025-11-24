BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is currently working to extend the D Line of the subway. Some closures will be on Wilshire Boulevard due to work on the Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and the Wilshire/La Cienega stations.



Travel between San Vicente and La Cienega Boulevards will remain open with two lanes of traffic open in each direction on Wilshire Boulevard.

On October 2, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., the alley between Lasky and Spalding Drives was closed to allow geotechnical instruments that had to be removed.



Work will be done on the curb lanes on Wilshire Boulevard and at the Beverly Drive station. Two lanes will remain open between Beverly and Crescent Drives along Wilshire Boulevard. Left turns will be restricted when vehicles travel westbound towards South Cañon Drive.