BEVERLY HILLS/WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, May 6 it was announced that a former account manager at a high-end Beverly Hills business management and tax firm was charged in an eight-count federal indictment with embezzling more than $2 million from one of the firm’s celebrity clients.

Frank Musoke, 38, a former resident of Woodland Hills, is charged with five counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion. He is believed to have fled to Uganda, where he has dual citizenship with the United States.

According to the indictment in U.S. District Court, Musoke was employed as an account manager at a full-service business management and tax firm identified in court documents as “Company A.” The Beverly Hills-based firm primarily served high-net-worth celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Musoke was entrusted with managing the complete financial and business affairs of Company A’s elite clientele. His job was to help clients with asset protection, investment strategies, and financial planning to help them preserve and grow their wealth.

The victim, identified in the indictment as “Individual A,” is a well-known television host and producer and had been a Company A client for over 20 years. Musoke was Individual A’s account manager and had full access to Individual A’s financial accounts, including control of his debit cards.

From December 2019 to June 2023, Musoke gained unauthorized access to debit cards and the associated personal identification numbers (PINs) connected to Individual A’s business bank account. Without Individual A’s knowledge or consent, Musoke – in breach of his fiduciary duty – fraudulently used Individual A’s debit cards to withdraw approximately $1,733,688 at a bank’s ATMs, spend $165,270 on Amazon purchases, incur $191,543 in personal travel expenses, and spend more than $160,000 on other personal expenses.

Musoke embezzled more than $2 million from Individual A. Company A terminated Musoke in July 2023, after the fraud was discovered.

From May 2021 to May 2023, Musoke filed false federal income tax returns in which he failed to report a total of approximately $1,766,367 in income he embezzled through the unauthorized use of debit cards.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, Musoke would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each tax evasion count.