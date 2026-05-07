MALIBU—On Tuesday, May 5, the city of Malibu responded to the deaths of two pedestrians killed during collisions. The city learned of two fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collisions within 16 hours of each other on the same stretch of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) just north of Leo Carrillo State Beach in Los Angeles County, outside the Malibu city limit.

The first pedestrian collision transpired on Monday, May 4, approximately 4:40 a.m. The second pedestrian collision occurred about 8:30 p.m. the same day. No arrests were made; drivers in both incidents stayed on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

“The City sends its heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the two people who lost their lives. The City urges all highway users to drive cautiously and watch for pedestrians on PCH, especially at night,” the city of Malibu stated in a Facebook statement.

The names and ages of the victims have not been disclosed to the public.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is conducting an investigation and anyone with details about the collisions should call CHP West Valley at (747) 373-3000.