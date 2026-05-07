UNITED STATES—I couldn’t believe it when I heard over the weekend that Spirit Airlines is no more. I mean a major airline has just gone kaput with the snap of a finger. That has to be scary, but for so many Americans it seems to not be that big of an issue which concerns me greatly.

Why? You have one of the most budget friendly airlines (it does depend on who you ask), that is no longer around. One less airline is never a good thing for the consumer, when the costs to fly is already skyrocketing at extreme rates. Those other airlines could increase their costs as well; there is no more Spirit around to combat that. I have flown Spirit Airlines many times before, and while not the airline of luxury, it gets you where you need to go, which is something that is always important to me.

My goal whenever I fly is to get to A to B safely. The costs to fly is already high, so I don’t need the extra luxuries that comes with it. I don’t care about having snacks, a drink, etc. Simply purchase those items after you go thru the TSA check. Why? You will have the things you need.

I feel sorry for the people who purchased tickets with Spirit Airlines and had no idea that they have to seek an alternative route to get to and from their destination with little to no notice. Not only does it create a massive hiccup in your travel plans, but you are also likely spending more money for another flight that you did not expect to be spending at all.

The economy is not great right now when you have fuel costs as high as they are, and a company that has been around for close to 40 years vanishes into thin air. It makes you wonder if other airlines could potentially follow suit? I mean we have and we are already seeing it with many retailers that are going out of business left and. Just last month, Eddie Bauer closed all of its retail shops in the United States.

You can’t go into the store anymore. If you want to purchase something you have to do it online. Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue is struggling and closing stores, I can just keep talking about retailers that have shuttered or are on the verge of closing, so to see an airline like Spirit end operations so suddenly and with little to no notice means no business is safe.

There was a lot of people lost at airports on Saturday, May 2 with the news about Spirit Airlines. They were planning to fly home or travel to a destination. Airports were telling people, not to come to the airport if they had flights courtesy of Spirit Airlines. Not to mention, people paid for flights far in advance and those have gone up in smoke.

What people are not talking about is all the jobs that are now lost because this airline is no longer in business. Tons of flight attendants, pilots, customer service reps and so many others are out of work, thousands to be exact and what about them? That’s another hit on the economy, and sorry to say that is not a good thing.