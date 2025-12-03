MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that on Monday, December 8, they our encouraging members of the community to “gather in gratitude, reflection, and remembrance of all we’ve overcome together” as the one-year anniversary of the Franklin Fire approaches.

The event will be transpired at Malibu City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Individuals can attend in person or watch the meeting live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CityofMalibu/streams.

“The anniversary of the Franklin Fire is an opportunity to acknowledge the hardship our community has endured and lean into the strength that continues to carry us forward,” said Mayor Marianne Riggins. “We encourage residents to join us as we honor our past and look ahead to the future we are building together.”

Mayor Riggins and Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein will share brief remarks to begin the program. Santa Monica will present certificates to key partners who supported the fire response, including regional fire agencies, law enforcement, Arson Watch, the Fire Brigade, Volunteers on Patrol, and the City of Calabasas.

For more information and ongoing recovery updates, visit MalibuRebuilds.org. To learn more visit: https://conta.cc/48AYxbR.