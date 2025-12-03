WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 10, Commissioner George Nickle, a member of the West Hollywood Public Safety Commission, announced his resignation as he and his husband are moving from West Hollywood. His resignation leaves an open seat on the commission.

Anyone who lives in West Hollywood and has a ties to the community are eligible to serve as a commissioner. The individual cannot be a City Officer or a City Employee. In addition, if a commission member is absent for more than three regular meetings in a year, the commission may declare the seat vacant.



The term will start on March 1st. The West Hollywood Public Safety Commission was established in 1989. It meets once a month. The commission is comprised of 7 members: 2 are chosen by the West Hollywood City Council, and councilmembers appoint the other 5 members. Each term lasts for 2 years.