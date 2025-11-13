SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page that as rain strikes the area on Thursday, November 13, free empty sandbags are available at all Santa Monica Fire Stations and sand is available at Clover Park located at 2600 Ocean Park Blvd. Individuals should bring their own shovel to fill sandbags.

The city is not expecting major impacts but are monitoring the weather and will provide updates as needed.

Some other tips to make sure you’re ready for rainy weather:

-Take your time navigating wet roads

-Turn on your headlights

-Be cautious of pedestrians

-Turn off your sprinklers

Residents can sign up for SMAlerts at www.santamonica.gov/alert to receive urgent notifications.