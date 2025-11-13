BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, November 12, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a news release that they want drivers and families to be aware to buckle up as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Drivers and passengers should Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. Whether taking a long drive across the country or a shorter trip around town to celebrate, wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing to protect yourself in a crash.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2023, 309 people were killed in traffic crashes across the nation, and 44% were not wearing seat belts.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is the start of a special time of year for so many people,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “No matter how long or short your drive, it’s important that drivers and passengers wear a seat belt. We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Please make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car, including children being in the correct car seats, too.”

California law requires all children under 2 years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child is 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall. Once a child reaches these milestones, all children under the age of 8 are still required to be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat. Children 8 and older, or those at least 4 feet 9 inches tall, may be secured by a booster seat, but must be secured by a safety belt at a minimum.

Parents and caregivers are asked to keep children in the proper rear or forward-facing seat as long as possible and use the “Five-Step Test” to determine if their child is big enough to safely use a seat belt without a booster seat.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.