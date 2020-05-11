Effective Thursday, May 7, The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, the state of California and OptumServe, is providing Santa Monica residents free coronavirus testing at a new, walk-up location in Santa Monica at the Santa Monica College Airport Arts Campus, at 2800 Airport Avenue.

Testing is free and available by appointment only at Santa Monica College’s Airport Arts Campus. City spokesperson Constance Farrell told Patch, who first reported the news, “There’s demand for testing across the county and Santa Monica is no different. Expanded access to testing is part of our road to recovery. This is a promising step.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl stated in a news release, “As the county begins a slow and measured process of reopening businesses and other establishments, testing will be a critical component for measuring the results, so I am very glad that this new site has opened at Santa Monica College so that people can conveniently monitor whether they have the virus, and be better able to protect their own health and the health of those they love.”

The testing is administered and managed by the private lab OptumServe, city officials said. Appointments are scheduled on a first come, first served basis.