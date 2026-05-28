LAKE HAVASU, AZ—On May 27, the Mojave County Coroner’s office reported the results on the cause of death of the Storage Wars actor, Darrell Sheets, also known as “The Gambler.”

The toxicology analysis came back negative for drugs. Sheets did not die of a drug overdose.



US Weekly first reported that Sheet’s blood samples were tested for Benzos, Cocaine, Fentanyl, and some other drugs. The ink from the tattoos that Sheets had also did not factor into the cause of death. There were no drugs or toxic chemicals in Sheets’ body.



The Mojave County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the cause of death was suicide, stating that, “The body is that of a well-developed, well-nourished adult male.”



The Lake Havasu City Police Department issued the initial information below.



“On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department (LHCPD)t were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the Lake Havasu City Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.”—LHCPD



Sheets leaves behind his son, Brandon, his daughter Tiffany, his granddaughter Zoie, whom he helped raise, and his longtime life partner Kimber Wuerfel.