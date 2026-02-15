SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, February 11t, officers from the Santa Monica Police Department at approximately 9:49 p.m. received a report of a street robbery that had just occurred near 2nd Street and California Avenue.

According to preliminary information, multiple suspects armed with a knife took personal property from the victims before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle.

Using SMART Center resources, officers located the vehicle traveling eastbound on the I-10 Freeway and transitioning to the southbound I-405. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued through multiple jurisdictions before the vehicle was located in the Inglewood with help from the Los Angeles Police Department Air Unit.

The suspects fled on foot, and five individuals were ultimately taken into custody with assistance from the Inglewood Police Department and LAPD Air Support.

There are no outstanding suspects related to this incident. The names of the suspects have not yet been disclosed to the public. The SMPD is still investigating the case.

Written By Daniel Diquinzio and Donald Roberts