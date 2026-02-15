SANTA MONICA—Last week, it was announced by the National Park Service that parts of the Los Angeles County coastline are being considered as a possible national park. The NPS launched the Los Angeles Coastal Area Special Resource Study, which will conduct research about proposed sites and then brief the United States Congress on its findings.

The area currently being studied for inclusion in the national park system spans from Will Rogers State Beach, near Pacific Palisades, to Torrance Beach, as well as parts of the San Pedro coastline. In addition, per the same report on Friday, February 13, beaches in Venice and Santa Monica were being evaluated for possible inclusion in the national park.

The National Park Service is holding a virtual meeting on March 11 at 6 p.m. Public comments can be submitted online until April 6.