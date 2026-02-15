HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, February 13, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a structure fire at 1:53 p.m. located at 1253 N. Las Palmas Avenue.

The two-story apartment building with smoke showing upon fire department arrival. Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire in the wall of one unit, then worked extensively to ensure no further spread.

Knockdown was completed within 25 minutes by first-arriving companies, who remained on scene for overhaul of the damage. No injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.