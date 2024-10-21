SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, October 20, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that a new Friendly Road is coming to the region.

Grant Elementary is expected to see safety enhancements. Construction is set to start in October 2024 and run till November 2024 at Ocean Park Boulevard and 24th Street.

Construction of Pedestrian Improvements starts in October at Grant Elementary where students, families, school staff and neighbors will benefit from curb extensions, accessible ramps and fresh traffic striping.

The shortening of curb extensions will shorten distances, reduce speed or turning vehicles and improve visibility. The Crosswalk Renewal will ensure they are visible and provide safe passage for all pedestrians.

New Curb Ramps will facilitate easier sidewalk access, promoting inclusivity and mobility for all pedestrians, especially those with disabilities. Refreshed Traffic Striping will help bikers, drivers and pedestrians safely use the roadways and bike lanes, ensuring maximum visibility.