WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, May 10th at approximately 12:00 a.m., a fist fight broke out between two female hot dog vendors vying over retail space on the corner of Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevards.



According to reports the incident began with a verbal altercation that escalated quickly. The two women were violently beating one another over who got the optimal space at the corner. Bystanders captured the incident on cell phone video that was first published on Instagram by the WeHo Times.



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The hot dog venders went to the ground in their brawl fighting dangerously close to the crosswalk and oncoming traffic.



Multiple reports indicate that the hot dog vendors in this area have gotten increasingly aggressive over time. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) West Hollywood Station deputies were on the scene with the teen vendors reportedly recording every move they make.



The security on site reportedly tries to keep underaged youth from entering the night clubs and attempts to resolve problems before they escalate.



The State of California Department of Industrial Relations website contains a booklet of information online that lists the conditions that must be met to hire a child under the age of 18. A work permit is required. School attendance and hours worked are also considered. According to the state guidelines, working at midnight on a school night is not permissible for teenagers under 18.



Witnesses explained to reporters that this is the nightlife there. The vendors are well versed in their rights. No one seems to ever get arrested and charged for the disturbances they cause. Reports indicate that some of the vendors are children themselves, some as young as 14.



