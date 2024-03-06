CALIFORNIA—Democrat State Representative Adam Schiff and former Major League Baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, Republican Steve Garvey will compete for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Dianne Feinstein on November 5.

According to the Associated Press, 38 percent of the votes cast on Super Tuesday have been counted.



On March 6, at approximately 1 p.m., reports indicated 54 percent of expected votes counted with Garvey in the lead with 1,317,911 votes at 34.6 percent of the vote.



Schiff is currently in second place, with 1,173,917 and 30.8 percent of the vote. Votes Tuesday night showed Schiff in the lead with 1,247,723 votes, equivalent to 33.2 percent of the vote. Garvey earned 1,220,683 votes, winning 32.5 percent of the vote.



Democrats Katie Porter earned 519,631 (15 percent) of the vote, and Barbara Lee earned 276,854 votes (7 percent) of the vote. Republican Eric Early received 135,396 votes.



Schiff has spoken negatively against former President Donald J. Trump from Congress and on the campaign trail. He led in his fundraising efforts and secured the endorsement of the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights. He is an immigration advocate and proponent of open border policies of the Biden-Harris Administration, and California agriculture.

Garvey shared enthusiasm with his supporters stating: “Let’s celebrate.” After taking the stage. “Welcome to the California come back,” and “We haven’t come this far, to only go this far.”



According to the Garvey for Senate website, he strives to solve homelessness, make the quality of life better for Californians, address crime, public safety, improve national security, water management, agriculture, and is a proponent of immigration reform. He wants to secure the border and help immigrants find a better life in this country legitimately. Garvey supports Ukraine efforts against Russian aggression, and supporting, “Our ally, Israel, yesterday, today, and tomorrow.”



On March 5, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released the following statement.



“As California’s primary election results roll in, it’s increasingly clear that Californians are fed up with the disastrous policies championed by Democrats from the White House to local office that have led to sky-high prices, surging crime, rampant homelessness, failing schools and more. Republicans are offering commonsense solutions to the many problems that plague our broken state. Voters are ready to send a clear message to radical, far-left Democrats this November that they’ve had enough, and it’s time to put California and our nation on a pathway to success once again.”