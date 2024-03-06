COLORADO—On March 4, the United States Supreme Court reversed a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to not allow former President Donald J. Trump to be on the ballot for the 2024 Presidential election.



In their statements of case of Per Curium of Trump v. Anderson (23-719) the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that, it is the State Representatives formed into the U.S. Congress, not the U.S. Constitution, that make the decision of who is to be or not to be on the ballot.



The following statements were included in Monday’s Supreme Court ruling, that can be read on the Court’s website under Trump v. Anderson (23-719).



“We granted former President Trump’s petition for certiorari, which raised a single question: ‘Did the Colorado Supreme Court err in ordering President Trump excluded from the 2024 presidential primary ballot?’ See 601 U. S. ___ (2024). Concluding that it did, we now reverse.”

In a case that began September 2023, Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, and a few others challenged Trump’s ability to stay on the ballot by citing section three of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States.

Griswold alleged that the former President was guilty of insurrection and legally should not be permitted to run for the office of President of the United States.



In the case of Trump v. Anderson, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed their initial decision to remove Trump from the ballot when challenged in the appeal to answer the question whether states have the authority to disqualify anyone as a candidate of President by virtue of Section 3, of the 14th Amendment.