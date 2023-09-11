MALIBU—TMZ reported that actor Gary Busey was alleged to be involved in a hit-and-run incident that transpired on Pacific Coast Highway last week. Video was obtained by the media outlet of a woman who indicated Busey rear-ended her vehicle in a shopping parking lot and fled the scene.

The woman followed Busey recording him as she attempted to get his attention to note he collided into her vehicle and fled the scene. Video depicts Busey pulling into a restaurant parking lot where the woman confronted Busey who refused to provide his information, but stated his insurance was Progressive, and he responded, “I’m private.” Before he drives off.

Busey has been acting since 1974 after his debut in the flick “Thunderbold and Lightfoot” directed by Michael Cimino. He was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Buddy Holly in the film “The Buddy Holly Story. Other films the actor has starred in include, “Silver Bullet,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Predator 2,” “The Firm,” and “Under Siege” to name a few.

He has made appearances on reality TV with bits on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Busey was injured in a motorcycle accident in December 1988 where he fractured his skull and suffered permanent brain damage after not wearing a helmet. In 1997, he had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor form his sinus cavity.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu Station is currently investigating the hit-and-run incident. Busey has not commented on the incident since it was first reported.