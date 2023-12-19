SANTA MONICA/BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on December 13 that on December 5, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) conducted a retail theft operation near the 700 block of South Figueroa Street. One of the ORCTF strategies in resolving organized retail crime is the utilization of plain clothes operations, where officers work with retail stores in disrupting retail theft.

Personnel from ORCTF consist of detectives from the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Burbank, Torrance and Glendale Police Departments. The ORCTF was assisted by personnel from LAPD Central Division, LAPD Transit Services Division, and Retail Loss Prevention personnel.

All the suspects who were arrested were spotted concealing merchandise and exiting the stores without paying. Uniform personnel contacted and arrested them.

The following arrests occurred on December 5, near the 700 block of South Figueroa Street:

Tinder Math, female White, 43 years old, of Los Angeles, was arrested for 459.5(a)PC- Shoplifting, Release From Custody (RFC) citation #B44029

Anthony Williams, male Black, 30 years old, of Los Angeles, was arrested for 459.5(a)PC- Shoplifting, RFC citation #B44032

Dominique King, male Black, 33 years old, of Los Angeles, was arrested for 459.5(a)PC-Shoplifting, RFC citation #B44033

Gabriel Anthony Rubio, male Hispanic, 31 years old, of Los Angeles, was arrested for 459.5(a)PC- Shoplifting, RFC citation #B44037

Tyler Damon Bood, male White, 28 years old, of Los Angeles, was arrested for 459.5(a)PC-Shoplifting, RFC Citation #032321

Jessica Mejia, female Hispanic, 31 years old, of Los Angeles, was arrested for 459.5(a)PC- Shoplifting, RFC citation #B44034

Alecia Latonya Williams, female Black, 48 years old, of Los Angeles, was arrested for 459.5(a)PC- Shoplifting and a misdemeanor warrant for 484(a)PC- Petty Theft. She was booked and housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Booking No. 6721796, bail was set at $15,000.00.

Davonte Charles Carter, male Black, 32 years old, of Los Angeles, was arrested for 459.5(a)PC- Shoplifting, RFC citation #B44026

Four juveniles were also detained and arrested for shoplifting and were subsequently released to their parents.

A total of 12 arrests were made during the operation. All stolen merchandise was returned to the retailers and the ORCTF, working with the assistance of divisional personnel, recovered all stolen items. The ORCTF will be conducting additional plain clothes operations during the holidays in the Los Angeles region, with the goal of identifying, locating, and arresting retail thieves.

Anyone with details is asked to call ORCTF Lieutenant II Mike McComas, (818) 374-9420, or email 37111@LAPD.Online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.