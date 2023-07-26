WASHINGTON, DC—On the eve of Hunter Biden’s scheduled court appearance, Jessica Bengels, who is part of Hunter’s legal team, contacted the court stating she was a Republican whilst trying to get them to block the release of evidence.

The hearing is scheduled at the United States District Court for the District of Delaware so that Hunter will plead guilty in an agreement to reduce the totality of his crimes, including money laundering, felony gun charges and tax evasion, down to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes.

Jessica Bengels is a lawyer at Latham & Watkins in New York. She is listed as the Director of Litigation Services and is part of Hunter Biden’s legal team. You can reach Jessica at jessica.bengels@lw.com or (212) 906-1684.

Bengels misrepresented her identity to a clerk’s office employee in an attempt to persuade them to conceal evidence. She told the clerk that she was working with a Republican Law Firm and they made a mistake regarding evidence in the Whistleblower revelations then asked the court clerk to remove it.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika is a Democrat presiding over Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart deal” scheduled to be heard today, July 26, 2023. She has threatened sanctions for Biden’s lawyers.

It has come to light that the FBI and DOJ have been working for years in collusion with the Biden’s to conceal facts leading to criminal activities dating back to the Obama administration.