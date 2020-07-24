UNITED STATES—The Golden Slot is straightforward to play and learn, but you must be aware of some basics before you try your hands on it. After all, most of the players want to make some real money from here. So, it is advisable to read up and learn a bit before you actually start spinning on Gclubslot website.

This article will enlist almost all the necessary and exciting features of the game, starting from bonuses to rewards and all that is unique and makes the game stand out from the rest. So, if you have proper knowledge, you will always be at an advantage.

About the Game

It is complex, quick and really unusual. The Golden Hen, which is also known as ‘The Rooster’, offers 243 different ways to win along with what you have pursued in the free games bonus round. These bonus rounds have five kinds which are further duplicated by the number 5, which is also known as the winning number. The RTP of this game is 97.22% which also makes it one of the most high-quality games.

Symbols in the Game

Wild: The rooster represents the wild symbol. The rooster is also a substitute for every symbol that appears on reels 2, 3 and 4.

The rooster represents the wild symbol. The rooster is also a substitute for every symbol that appears on reels 2, 3 and 4. Free Spins and Scatters: The image of the lucky coin, which is a scatter, appears on reels 2, 3 and 4. If you win when the scatter symbol appears, your bet gets multiplied by that amount.

Rules

Hit the spin catch. You can also set it up for autoplay as you watch the reels go. Since it has 243 ways to win, you do not have to worry about paylines.

Do not exchange dairy animals for beans. You can spin for as less as 0.25 coins or can spin for as much as 250. You can open the free games if you have or wilds on reels 2, 3 and 4.

You can decide the coin value but not the total number of coins. You can also make use of 25 coins for every spin.

With different combinations, you can win various amounts of money. It can range from 2000 coins to $20,000.

You can also apply your 5x multiplier on any of the five winning symbols that you have formed. Simply put, you can win up to $100,000 if you have this combination.

Activate Bonus Features by trying to land 3 of the scatters/wild images on any of the three reels (2, 3 and 4). You will get ten free sound, and the rooster will appear.

Theme and Design

It has been set in farmland with a ranch, developed fields, a fence and backwoods. The reels have wooden fringes on which there are pictures of Roosters, chicken coops, chicken feeders, hens, eggs, chicks and wind arrows. We can also see some poker cards.

The game is adaptable to all devices including iOS, Android, tablets and desktops.

Conclusion

It might not look extravagant, but it is definitely one of the most interesting and amazing games to play. With Asian touch and up to 150 free spins, players enjoy it like crazy! If you haven’t played it before, you should definitely try it out now. Alternatively, you can try playing Gclub online and get lots of different bonuses and promotions a as a new player.