GRIFFITH PARK—On March 5, Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass announced a seventy percent reduction in filming fees at Griffith Observatory. The costs have been reduced from $100,000 to $30,000. Both Griffith Park Observatory and the Central Library are now open for filming and photos.



City officials have significantly lowered the prices in their efforts to revitalize Los Angeles and to encourage those in the film industry to utilize iconic spaces in Los Angeles in a way that has not been possible since 2008.



In Mayor Bass’s announcement she stated that, “It’s a great day in LA to be celebrating and promoting our most significant industry, the entertainment industry where we impact the enite world. For me, it is also a celebration of signing Executive Directive 11 that directed city departments to deliver on priorities that the entertainment industry has asked City Hall to act on for far too long.”



Mayor Bass has served Los Angeles as Mayor since December 11, 2022, and served in the House of Representatives congresswoman (2011-2023).



Griffith Observatory has not filmed on location since the filming of La La Land in 2016. The Rocketeer in 1991, and then The Terminator in 1984, Rebel Without a Cause (1955), and The Phantom Empire in 1935.



