BEVERLY HILLS—On March 7, a motorcycle accident occurred in Beverly Hills at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Robertson Boulevard that left one person killed.

According to a post on the California Accident Alerts Facebook page, the accident occurred around 10 p.m. and involved a motorcycle colliding with a white pickup truck. When officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department arrived, they discovered the motorcyclist deceased.

There were no other injuries reported and details about the cause of the collision have not been disclosed to the public. No information about the name of the victim has been released.