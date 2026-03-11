LOS ANGELES– All of the pundits, a majority of whom have an outright axe to grind when pontificating on the status of the Los Angeles Lakers. Every Laker fan knows this fact to be true for decades. Well, the Los Angeles Lakers are riding a hot streak- winning six of their last seven games- incluiding a 120-106 drubbing of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, March 10 at Crypto.com Arena.

Sidebar: it was a fantastic night in the Association, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat scored 83 points! Two more points than Kobe Bryants historic 81 point effort against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 point game is still the pinnacle.

Luka Doncic had 31 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in his seventh triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame LeBron James’ latest injury absence to sweep their season series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers improved to 13-8 without the top scorer in NBA history in their lineup, including 10-2 when Doncic and Reaves both play without James.

Doncic secured the 89th triple-double of his career — seventh-most in NBA history — early in the fourth quarter.

Deandre Ayton is begining to dominate as the Lakers Center, everything Laker Nation has hoped for is finally coming to fruition after a slow start. When it was reported that Ayton was frustrated about his role, and lack of touches, I knew he was a keeper.

Can anyone name me a Laker big man(going back to Minneapolis),who hasn’t been vocal or grumbled about whatever is bothering them at that particular moment?

Austin Reaves was wonderful, especially in the second half.

Scoriing 29 of his 31 points in a scorching second half for the Lakers (40-25), who pulled even with Minnesota for fourth place in the Western Conference standings after their third straight win over the team that knocked them out of the first round of last season’s playoffs.

Ant-Man vs. Luka Magic anticipation was palpable, two of the games premiere scorers. Vying to become the face of the league, destined to meet in the NBA Playoffs for years to come.

Luka Magic squashed Ant-man with his foot, like at a backyard BBQ. finishing with 14 points on a 2-for-15 shooting night for Minnesota, which has lost two straight after a five-game winning streak. Four Timberwolves bench players scored in double figures in the opener of a four-game trip.

Julius Randle, former Laker and all around great guy, who graciously spoke with me for Canyon News years ago after a thrilling Laker W years ago, he was a great player as well as a kind human being years ago, as he remains to this day.

Randle had a strong effort. Scoring 14 points in the loss.

Lakers: Host Chicago on Thursday at Crypto.com.