SHERMAN OAKS—On Monday, June 8, Results Personal Fitness reopened its doors to the public for the first time in three months.

Friday, June 5, the state of California announced that bars, gyms, schools and campgrounds could begin opening with precautions.

Gyms have been closed for the last three months.

Gym goers started back in the gym this morning, June 8, under new protocols and social distancing guidelines.

Each personal trainer will now be required to wear a mask while being with their clients.

The number of people inside the gym has been limited. The specific number of people allowed was not reported.

Gym goers are required to have their temperature taken before entering the building. Also, air purifiers have been installed along with more sanitizing stations.

Results Personal Fitness Gym, located at 4367 Woodman Ave, is open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday–Friday.

This gym specializes in one on one training with clients. Personal development training is offered to help clients with their overall wellness on their fitness journey.

According to their website, their gym goers rate them 5 out of 5.

“Its not an exaggeration to say that training here changed my entire life,” one client wrote in the review section.

Via social media, many were anticipating the reopening. On Monday morning, there was reportedly a line outside of the gym waiting for reopening as well as to get temperatures checked.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in effect until further notice.