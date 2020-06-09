SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica City Council will meet on June 9 to discuss the proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The proposal indicates an approximately 24 percent decrease to the city’s total budget. The roughly $805 million total from the 2019-20 fiscal year will be $614 million next year. The city’s General Fund will see the largest decrease.

“The majority of the city’s operations, and certainly all the city’s operations that are provided to the general public and benefit the public good, are in the General Fund,” the proposal states.

The General Fund’s Departmental Operating Budget projected for next year is approximately $348 million — down 11.5 percent from last year’s $393 million.

Community development, community services, finance department, library, and public works are among the most notable cuts in the projected Operating Budget. Combined, they would spend $126 million next year — approximately $23 million less than the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Even with cuts projected across the city’s many funds, The Santa Monica Police and Fire Departments are expected to see an increase in their budget.

$46.9 million would be allocated to the fire department and $103.8 to the police department. A total of $150.7 million compared to last year’s $143.2 million.

The city’s 2020-21 fiscal year will be influenced by the current health crisis.

Transient occupancy taxes and sales taxes generated by tourists account for nearly one-third of the General Fund revenues for Santa Monica. Sales taxes are expected to decrease by nearly 14 percent, similarly to this fiscal year.

Restaurant/hotel and general consumer goods, which represent approximately 40 percent of the revenues, will see especially notable decreases of 33 and 20 percent respectively.

In a message included in the proposal, Interim City manager Lane Dilg says the proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year “is based on our City’s longstanding values — accountability, equity, inclusion, innovation, resilience, safety, and stewardship.”

“It is a budget intended to lay a solid foundation for regrowth, of our local economy, of our community ties and civic life, and ultimately of the programs and services that the City provides,” she says.