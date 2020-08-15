WEST HOLLYWOOD— The convicted former Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, who has been awaiting being extradited to Los Angeles to be charged and trialed by the County’s District Attorney’s Office for the sexual assault of three women in the state of California, continues to wait in Upstate New York as his trial has been further delayed on August 14.

Weinstein, 68, most famously known for producing works such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love,” was convicted by the State of New York in late February for the rape of two women and was sentenced to serve 23 years in prison beginning March 11.

Sexual allegations against Weinstein began in 2017 when the New York Times published a series of reports from notable people including actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd who alleged the producer had sexually assaulted and harassed them. The article led to the ongoing investigations and trials as well as many other women coming forward. Most recently in June, New York Attorney General Letitia James won a class-action lawsuit that allowed for victims of Weinstein and Company to receive a settlement of $19 million.

The DA in Los Angeles filed its own set of charges and updated them on April 10, alleging the defendant, “Sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel on May 11, 2010. The victim was first interviewed by law enforcement in October 2019 as a possible corroborating witness in the case. Last month, she provided detectives with information confirming that the assault took place within the 10-year-statute of limitation. The original criminal complaint charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting two women during separate incidents in 2013,” the release stated.

The extradition process has been delayed on several accounts now due to the difficulties and restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 30, the DA sent out another release stating, “In continuing the extradition process, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey filed a Request for Temporary Custody on July 20 for defendant Harvey Weinstein’s return to Los Angeles County to face criminal prosecution. New York officials are expected to set a hearing date to consider the request.”

On Friday, Weinstein appeared by video in an upstate courtroom where it was stated they would be moving the hearing date to December 11 at 9:30 A.M.