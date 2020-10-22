UNITED STATES—It is said time and time again that money cannot buy happiness, but in the great words of Dr. Will Kirby of “Big Brother 2” and the first installment of “Big Brother: All-Stars,” “Money can buy you stuff.” That is so true and as most Americans know we like to purchase things, it gives us a moment of happiness. There are always a ton of people who will say that money is the root of all evil, and that does hold true, but money delivers power and with power comes influence and with influence comes level of peace.

Money delivers peace for most Americans because it prevents worry. When you have money you don’t have to worry about rather you can pay your bills for the month. You don’t have to pick and choose which bill needs to be paid and which bill or bills you can hold off a few days if needed. You don’t have to worry about running out of food, your mortgage is covered, your car note is paid, your insurance is covered, you have gas in your car, childcare is not an issue, the list goes on and on.

When you have money it alleviates those daily pressures that can sometimes be too much for most people. You struggle with having to juggle this and juggle that and to do this and to do that. You’re not worried about things that so many Americans have to grapple with on a constant basis, and it raises that question as to why there cannot be more of a balance of wealth in this country.

Yes, America is a capitalist country, but the wealth should be spread throughout. We should not have one percenters controlling all the money in the world! That’s why they have power and our able to do things that others cannot. They have that freedom. They can go into a retailer or to the mall and purchase an expensive item without wondering if they have enough on their credit card or in their wallet to cover this expensive purchase.

Would I love to enter a business and just go spend crazy without worrying about the money I spend? Absolutely, but even if I had the money, I still don’t’ think I would do it simply because I am money conscious. However, then I hear from people, focus on having money and it will come your way. Please, please stop, I hate hearing that and it always comes from people who have money. Easy for you to say it people, you’re loaded or at least comfortable you don’t have the same stressors as me.

And before you even say work harder, do more and you will succeed. Success comes too fold: 1) hard work and 2) opportunity. If you don’t have the opportunity it makes it that much harder for it to happen. There are many people who are hard workers out there, who just don’t get that one opportunity they need to take them to the next level or open the floodgates that they have been waiting to open. I like to believe money comes in waves, when you least expect it, but at the same time when you want to spend it the most and then you’re left wondering where all the money went.

That’s life. You may have placed something on the backburner, but once the money flows you start to spend and then you have to question what the hell happened to all the money you just had. Well, you spent it and now you have to focus on generating those funds again. I’ve come to the realization in life that while money is not everything it is indeed nice to have more of it whenever or wherever it comes from. It’s not always about power, it’s sometimes about having peace.

