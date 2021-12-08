MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Household Hazardous/E-waste Drive-Thru Collection on Saturday, December 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind Malibu Library.

The event is free and open to all County residents for household waste. Business waste will not be accepted. For more details about the Small Quantity Generator Program, call the City of Los Angeles at (213) 485-2260 or 1-800-98-TOXIC (800-988-6942).

The city’s collection event on Saturday, December 18 will be cancelled.

COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

-We ask that all attendees wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with windows closed.

-Staff will remove items waste from your trunk/pick-up bed.

-Please stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or have recently traveled internationally.

For details, visit MalibuCity.org/envirocalendar.