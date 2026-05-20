SANTA MONICA—On May 19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) published reports warning the public of elevated bacteria levels in the waters at the beach at Santa Monica Pier and others. The LACDPH reports the bacteria levels exceed the state’s public health standards, which may increase risk of illness.



Beach Warnings apply to the following areas with escalated bacteria levels due to run off and pollution following routine testing of water samples of Los Angeles County Beaches 100 yards up and down the pacific coast at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. One-hundred yards up and down the pacific coast from the creek at Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach in Malibu.



The entire swimming area of Mother’s Beach at Marina Del Rey. The entire swim area at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.



In addition to the beach warnings, the Heal the Bay, Beach Report Card is another resource to find clean water.



Scoring an A+



El Porto Beach, Manhattan Beach A, Manhattan Beach, at the Pier Ormand Beach at J. St. and Arnold Rd., Oxnard Beach Park, at Starfish Drive, Falkirk, Outrigger, and 5th St.,



Port Huename Beach Park North of the Pier, Hollywood Beach at Los Robles and at Crescenta Streets, Silverstrand at Sawtelle Avenue, St. Nicholas Avenue, and Santa Paula Dr.,



C.I. Harbor Beach Park at Lakeshore Dr. and Victoria Avenue, Dockweiler State Beach,

Hermosa Beach, projection of 26th Venice City Beach, Projection of Winward Avenue, Projection of Brooks Avenue, Projection of Rose Avenue, and 50 Yards from the Storm Drain, Venice State Beach, Projection of Imperial, Ocean Park Beach, Projection from Ashland Avenue.



Scoring an A



Manhattan Beach, 50 Yards from the Storm Drain, Ormand Beach at the Oxnard Storm Drain, Dockweiler State Beach, Projection of Imperial Highway, Projection of World Way,

Dockweiler State Beach, 50 Yards South from Storm Drain, Mother’s Beach between the Tower and the Boat Launch.



Marina del Ray Beach at the playground scored a B.



Scoring a C



Latigo Canyon Creek in Malibu, Surfsider Beach at Malibu Pier. Will Rogers State Beach at Bel Air Bay Club, Pulga Canyon, and the Chainlink Fence.



Scoring a D



Mother’s Beach at Marina Del Ray Harbor, Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower,

This specific area has consistently kept D’s and Fs on their Heal the Bay Report Cards since September 5, 2025.



Surfsider Beach at Malibu Lagoon Beach, East Beach at Mission Creek



Scoring a F



Castlerock Beach at the Storm Drain, Santa Monica Beach at the Pier, Topanga Beach at Topanga Creek, Escondido Beach at Escondido Creek.



For the complete list of beaches see the Beach Report Card on the Heal the Bay website.