MALIBU — On April 15, the California Transportation department (CALTRANS) announced the upcoming Agoura Road Closure as construction will continue the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.



The road closure is scheduled to begin July first and will take place M-F from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. No-through traffic of any kind, including motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, or pedestrians will be permitted between Rondell Street and Hyde Park Drive during construction times.



CALTRANS indicated that while road work may continue some Saturdays and Sundays, there are no scheduled road closures on the weekends.



Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”



The detour will reroute motorists to use U.S. Route 101 between Chesebro Road and Liberty Canyon Road.



Bus and Shuttle Service are as follows:



SHUTTLE SERVICE



Free shuttle service will be available for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate around the closed section of Agoura Road. Shuttles will operate every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the scheduled closure dates.



Eastbound: The eastbound shuttle pick-up location will be at Dorothy Drive and Chesebro Road. The drop-off location will be at Liberty Canyon and Agoura Road.



Westbound: The westbound shuttle pick-up location will be at Liberty Canyon and Agoura Road. The drop-off location will be Dorothy Drive and Chesebro Road.



BUS STOP RELOCATIONS

Bus stops within the closure limits will be temporarily relocated during the full closure.