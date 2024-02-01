TOPANGA CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department reported on Wednesday, January 31 that they are investigating a hit-and-run that left one driver dead. Detectives with the LAPD Valley Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in killing a man in his 20s.

At around 1:10 a.m., a 2005, silver Toyota Camry and a dark colored sedan were travelling at a fast speed southbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Vanowen Street when they collided with each other, sending the Toyota Camry into a light pole. The dark colored sedan continued traveling southbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard without stopping, identifying themselves, or rendering aid as required by law.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Toyota Camry dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Drivers are reminded if they become involved in a collision, they are to pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details about the collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Michael Sison at (818) 644-8022 or Officer Freeman at (818) 644-8115. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.