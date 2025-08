HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, August 3, the Los Angeles Fire Department had to assist with rescuing a hiker. The incident was reported at 1:04 p.m. on Runyon Canyon Road.

LAFD ground and air resources are coordinating to aid a 41M hiker with an isolated extremity injury — patient will be airlifted from a remote trail area and transported directly to a local hospital. No additional details about the incident was disclosed to the public.