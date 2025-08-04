BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, August 3, the city of Beverly Hills posted a Community Alert about coyote activity on their Facebook page.

There has been coyote activity in the region and the public is being warned to ensure the safety of their pets and family.

Some important guidelines include:

-Leash your pets when outside. Coyotes may target small animals if left unattended.

-Do not leave pet food outside. It can attract coyotes and other wildlife into your yard.

-If anyone encounters a coyote, remain calm. Do not run. Stand tall, make noise, and slowly back away.

-If you encounter a coyote, remain calm, do not run; pick up small children and pets.

The city of Beverly Hills notes on its website that coyotes are a natural part of the urban ecosystem. They are not limited to hillsides or “wild’ areas.

It is normal to see coyotes in ones’ neighborhood.

The community is asked to alert their neighbors about coyote activity to help keep the community safe. For more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/coyotes.