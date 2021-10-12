WESTWOOD—The University of California Police Department announced they arrested Tyler Smith in connection with a string of hot prowl burglaries that occurred on the westside of the UCLA campus between September 17 and September 18. Smith reportedly entered apartments and stole various credit cards and cash from multiple victims. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed 10 counts of felony residential burglary. Smith was released from custody by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On September 28, UCPD arrested Smith in connection with another series of hot prowl burglaries that occurred on the westside of campus between September 27 and September 28. He was released by LASD on September 30 and this investigation is still ongoing.

Smith is not UCLA affiliated, but claimed he is a UCLA student and that he lives in campus buildings. He is known to frequent the fraternity housing area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kay at the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-9371 or the UCLA Police Department Anonymous Reporting Line at 310-794-5824 and refer to report #:21-1 455.The UCLA Police Department reminds the campus community to secure their residence by locking all windows and doors and to report any suspicious activity to the police.