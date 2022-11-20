UNITED STATES—On Thursday, November 17, the House Oversight Committee released information reported by multiple whistleblowers exposing President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme with China.

The Republican House Oversight Committee has found evidence of political crimes being committed by President Biden including:



Conspiracy or defrauding the United States, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, tax evasion, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.



Information discovered during the investigations includes promises of access to the Biden Administration and international get-rich schemes. The House Committee relayed that Joe Biden, Jim Biden, and Hunter Biden were all involved.



In 2014, Hunter Biden joined the Board of Directors of the natural gas giant, Burisma, in Ukraine. Burisma and Hunter Biden were reportedly involved in criminal activity with Ukraine, China, and possibly Russia.

On October 19, 2020, JP Morgan wrote a letter of concern to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The letter included a suspicious activity report and disclosed information and emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. The letter ended with the following statement, “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian Information Operation.”



The new Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, reported Hunter and sent an email, requesting Keys for his new office space; one for him, one for his brother Jim, and one for the Emissary of the Chairman of the Chinese Energy Company CSCC.



When the newly elected President Joe Biden was questioned about the amount of involvement he had with his son’s international business deals, Biden stated publicly that he never discussed business with his son, Hunter.



In June of 2020, five months before Joe Biden was elected President, his son, Hunter Biden, answered questions regarding his father’s involvement in his affairs. The following statement was forwarded to ABC News by Hunter Biden’s attorney:



“At no time have I discussed with my father the company’s business or my board service. Any suggestion to the contrary is just plain wrong.”



In the beginning, reports from the Biden Administration indicated, the laptop in question did not belong to Hunter Biden. After some investigation it was shown that the emails really were from Hunter Biden, but his father didn’t know about it. Most recent reports suggested that President Biden was aware of the emails, but it did not have an effect on his decision-making.



Canyon News found financial reports verifying some of the aforementioned reports, however, they were too large to post here.

Jim Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee announced the investigation by the 118th Congress into President Joe Biden. This is not an investigation into Hunter Biden, but of the President himself.





