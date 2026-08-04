MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that it will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection on Saturday, August 15. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can bring their old electronics, batteries, paint, and more for a safe, convenient disposal—without leaving the car. The event will be held at Malibu City Hall located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road at the Upper Parking Lot.

All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles.

Accepted materials list include:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. If it rains, the event will be cancelled.