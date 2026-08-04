LAUREL CANYON/TOPANGA CANYON—On Monday, August 3, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division are seeking the public’s help to identify additional victims following the arrest of a suspect in a violent sexual assault investigation.

The LAPD reported on July 19, around 8:30 p.m., the victim was walking home from the gym on the pedestrian bridge at Laurel Grove Avenue and Valleyheart Drive when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her by the hair, forcefully pulled her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her by penetrating her with a foreign object. The assault was interrupted by witnesses, causing the suspect to flee before the attack escalated further.

North Hollywood detectives immediately launched an extensive investigation, canvassing more than 50 businesses and locations in the area to identify surveillance footage and investigative leads. Those efforts resulted in the Community Alert flyer released on July 29, with the media and the public, detectives received multiple tips that led to the suspect’s identification on July 31.

On August 3, around 10 a.m., North Hollywood Detectives, with the help of Metropolitan Division personnel, served a search warrant and arrested Rodrigo Melgar, 27, on Burbank Boulevard, west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. He was booked for Sexual Penetration With A Foreign Object in violation of California Penal Code section 289(c) under Booking Number 7291756.

Detectives with the LAPD North Hollywood Division believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward. The suspect is known to frequently utilize public transit, including local bus routes, as his primary means of transportation.

“This arrest is the result of outstanding detective work, relentless determination, and the strong partnership between our investigators, the media, and the community,” said Lieutenant Monique Valenzuela, Commanding Officer, North Hollywood Detective Division. “Our detectives never stopped pursuing every lead, and every tip we received brought us one step closer to identifying and apprehending this violent offender. While we hope today’s arrest brings the victim a measure of peace, our work is not finished. We encourage anyone who may have had contact with this suspect or believes they may have been a victim to come forward and speak with our detectives.”

Anyone who may have encountered the suspect, experienced a similar incident, or have information related to this investigation is asked to contact LAPD North Hollywood Area Detectives at (818) 754-8300. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.