SANTA MONICA—On Monday, August 3, the city of Santa Monica announced that it implemented updates to California’s Ralph M. Brown Act under Senate Bill 707. The legislation modernizes California’s open meeting laws to increase public participation, accessibility and transparency in local government.

Changes impacting Santa Monica City Council meetings include:

-Hybrid meeting participation: Council meetings now offer two-way remote participation.

-Enhanced accessibility: The council meeting agendas webpage offers meeting participation instructions in Spanish. During meetings, space will be provided for members of the public who wish to use personal interpreters/devices. As always, community members may contact the City Clerk’s Office to receive council meeting agendas electronically.

-Expanded community outreach: Additional efforts will be integrated to encourage participation in public meetings, including outreach to non-English-speaking communities through local partnerships.

Santa Monica will continue to implement these changes and remains committed to ensuring that residents have meaningful opportunities to participate in local government decision-making.

Visit www.santamonica.gov/process-explainers/how-to-participate-in-a-city-council-meeting for more details how to participate in council meetings.