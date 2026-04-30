LOS ANGELES– The Los Angeles Lakers failed to eliminate the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, April 29 losing 99-93 in a disappointing Game 5 performance. We were at the remarkable Crypto.com Arena, Austin Reaves scored 22 points in his return to the court, but there will be a Game 6 in Houston, as the Lakers cling to a 3-2 lead.

Jabari Smith Jr. killed the Purple and Gold with a barrage of three pointers for 22 points, now the tables have turned and the Rockets are gaining momentum with their backs against the wall.

Alperen Sengun had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the fifth-seeded Rockets, who sent the series back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday night with a gritty performance. Physically dominating Los Angeles in the post, grabbing offensive rebounds while imposing there will.

Sengun is a gifted phenom who I never heard of before this round, if he continues to shine he will be a household name before the playoffs are over. He is playing every possession as if it were his last, causing headaches for Deandre Ayton and the struggling front court.

From the tipoff, the Lakers were flat relying too heavily on three pointers, which werent going in by the way. In addition, all of the turnovers were infuriating for the fans to endure.

LeBron James scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and added seven assists, but Los Angeles lost its second straight after stealing Game 3 with an improbable rally in the final seconds of regulation.

However, LeBron looked tired and exhausted from this physically and mental showdown. How can you blame him? At 41, he is bravely leading a shorthanded Lakers who are still without Luka Doncic.

In spite of all of these obstacles, he refuses to lose. Playing well over 40 minutes a night, he continues to defy father time.

Laker Nation is deeply concerned right now. Houston has regained the momentum of this series, and Laker Nation is afraid of the season unraveling in historic fashion.

In the NBA Playoffs, teams who jump out to a 3-0 lead have never lost the series. The Rockets are the 16th NBA team to force a Game 6 after trailing 3-0 in a best-of-seven series.

Trailing 87-74 in the 4th quarter, the Lakers mounted a rally. Houston’s lead dwindled to 88-85 on a driving layup by James, but Reed Sheppard hit a jumper before ripping the ball away from James for a dunk with 2:20 to play.

Houston is doing this without Kevin Durant, who is injured. KD has been ruled out of Game 6 with a sprained left ankle. There is no way Durant would miss a potential Game 7 with everything on the line.

Hopefully, the Lakers prevail in Houston. Otherwise, Game 7 will be in Los Angeles on Sunday.