Bakersfield, CA – On the evening of Wednesday, April 29, 2026, a single-vehicle ATV collision left a man hospitalized in south Bakersfield, according to KBAK.

The Bakersfield Police Department reports that the accident took place around 8:18 PM at the intersection of El Sereno and La France Drive.

Authorities said the man was riding an ATV on La France Drive when he lost control, struck a curb, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators determined that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s comparative negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages through a wrongful death claim.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.