UNITED STATES—If you want to make sure that you are looking after your teeth properly, then you need to take the time to brush and floss on a regular basis. If you don’t, then you may find that you end up experiencing tooth decay and that you also end up having to go to the dentist far more than you’d like. If you want to do something about this, then you have come to the right place.

Sour Candy

It’s not surprising to see that candy is absolutely awful for your mouth. Sour candy actually contains way more acid than most foods, and this can be very rough on your teeth. They are chewy as well and this means that they stick to your teeth for a much longer period of time. If you find yourself craving sweets then instead, try and grab a chocolate bar. When you do so, you will soon find that you can chew as much as you want, and then wash away everything else.

Carbonated Drinks

Not much good comes from fizzy drinks. Even if it says diet on the can, it doesn’t mean that it is good for your teeth. In fact, carbonated drinks can be just as bad for your teeth as cocaine or methamphetamine. Carbonated sodas give plaque the chance to produce more acid so if you sip soda all day, then this will dry out your mouth. This is the same concept as alcohol, as it means that the saliva cannot protect your mouth as much as it could. A local Calgary dentist, on their website, states that acidic food and drink are key contributors to tooth sensitivity issues and general wear to your enamel.

Bread

You really do need to think twice before you even think about wandering down the bread aisle at the supermarket. When you chew bread, your saliva will break down all of the starch in the food and it will become a gummy paste. The bread will then stick in the crevices between your teeth and this will potentially, over time, cause cavities to form. If possible, you need to aim for some less-refined varieties. This can include whole wheat. The great thing about whole wheat is that it contains a lot less sugar and the sugars contained therein aren’t as easily broken down either.

Alcohol

We all know that drinking alcohol isn’t good for you, but did you know that it also dries out your mouth? When you consume alcohol, it will stop saliva from being able to wash food away and this can stop tooth decay. If you want to make sure that your mouth stays nice and hydrated, then you need to make sure that you drink a lot of water and you also need to focus on fluoride rinses as well. Hydration solutions are always a good shout if you see them around.