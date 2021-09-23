SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Santa Monica Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that transpired on Wednesday, September 22 that left one person hospitalized and the suspects at large.

The SMPD reported that at approximately 3 a.m. the Santa Monica Public Safety Dispatch Center received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the area of Ocean and Pacific Avenue. A subsequent call was received from a male noting he had been shot in the face during a possible carjacking. The victim stated he was asleep in his car when two possible suspects approached his car.

The suspects demanded the victim provide the keys to the vehicle, abruptly shot him, and possibly fled in an unknown vehicle and unknown direction at a high rate of speed.

The victim was located by SMPD and transported to a local area hospital where he is recovering and listed in stable condition. Canyon News spoke to Sgt. Erika Aklufi via email who indicated there was no new information to report on suspect descriptions as of September 23.

Anyone with possible video or any additional details is asked to contact Detective Nicole Murphy with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at (310) 458-8941, Nicole.Murphy@santamonica.gov; or the Watch Commander’s office at (310) 458-2249.