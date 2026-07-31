Consuming the news has consistently been a part of daily life for Americans, with approximately 71% of Americans consuming news on a weekday morning. In the fast-paced news world, more and more outlets have popped up to try and be one of the first to cover any given story. But, quantity may not result in quality. According to the Pew Research Center, trust in the news is at an all-time low. That lack of trust could be tied closely to the types of articles currently being produced. The most consistent culprit? Bias.

Bias can appear in articles posted online, shared in social media posts, verbalized on TV, and even published in newspapers. It can take many forms including intentionally leaving out certain perspectives from a story’s coverage, using emotionally-charged language to engage readers, or creating click-bait headlines. Because of this, avoiding bias may not be so easy, and seeking out trustworthy news is leaving many news consumers feeling fatigued.

Here are some tips and guidelines for finding the most trustworthy news, and how to avoid fatigue when searching for the truth.

Diversify Your News Outlets

The first way to avoid being pushed towards a biased perspective when consuming the news is to diversify the news outlets you use. Limiting your news consumption to a single site can cause you to lose out on differentiating perspectives whether you intend to or not. Find various news outlets covering the same topics. You may find that articles do not include all details or all perspectives in them. Consuming several different sources covering the same topic can help give you a fuller picture of any given story.

Steer Clear of Emotionally Charged Language

Ask yourself if a headline or if the content in the news article itself is using language intended to evoke strong emotions in readers. For example, say news outlets are covering a protest that occurred on the streets of Los Angeles. One article says the “rioters” caused a “devastating” amount of destruction in the city during the protest. Another article says that out of the 100 protestors at an event, three protestors got angry and caused damage. Although the articles cover the same event, the story’s outcome is delivered in a much different tone.

Emotionally-charged language isn’t always so simple to spot. It could also be present in the way in which parties involved in a news story are described or represented by the news reporter. Ask yourself if a news article is trying to push a certain perspective on your, or question whether you have been given all the details.

Review the News Source

The news source itself may come into question when determining if an article may be biased. If you know that the news source only favors a certain political agenda, is funded by organizations attempting to push specific opinions on readers, or has used bias in their articles previously, it may not be the most reliable source.

Using Artificial Intelligence to Remove Bias

Avoiding bias in the news can be a time-consuming process for someone who is just trying to stay up-to-date while having their morning coffee before work. Artificial intelligence may provide a solution for those seeking a quick and efficient way to remove bias. Seek out sources that use artificial intelligence to intentionally remove bias from articles or use AI as a media bias fact checker.

For an even more seamless way to consume the news every morning, subscribe to an unbiased newsletter, which shares articles pre-reviewed by AI for bias and provides a compilation of top news stories every morning.