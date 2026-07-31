HOLLYWOOD—I am sorry, but I have to call a spade a spade. This final season of the Showtime series “The Chi” has been terrible. It feels like the fluttering storylines, unsolved plot points and just the narrative needle moved to places that it didn’t need to. I mean this is the final season after 8 eight seasons, and this final episode was just a big wedding celebration that did not bring me any excitement or closure at all.

The wedding for Emmett and Kiesha is imminent and with her learning last week that Tiffany was responsible for killing Nuck has left her reeling. Listen Kiesha, I get that Nuck is your son’s father, but you’re acting as this man was the love of your life. He was not and it just felt like an empty reason for no reason. Long story short, these two ladies kissed and made up, and Tiff was invited to the wedding.

It was a celebration of all the characters of the series over the years. Kiesha’s mother and stepmother returned to the fray, Kevin returned to walk his sister down the aisle. Yes, it was nice seeing these staple characters return to the fray, but it just felt like because the finale was here, the audience NEEDED to see these characters one more time. The writing felt stifled; if you bring these characters back, I want to see them have a purpose in the flesh.

This entire finale episode was about love and celebration; a wedding that last over 45 minutes maybe longer because I stopped focusing on what was unfolding as I didn’t care. The only interesting tidbit was when Tiff was about to be arrested for Nuck’s murder, but Trig jumped in and took the fall. He was arrested, but out of nowhere, Reg decided to take a bullet for his brother and confessed to a murder that he didn’t commit.

As a result, Reg was jailed and Trig was released. It was quite the sacrifice and something I never expected to see unfold. The only gotcha moment happened in the final 5-10 minutes when that guy who I can’t remember where he was from was looking for Bakari. While Bakari and Lynae were prepping for their move, that unknown character unleashed a barrage of bullets on Bakari. It didn’t look good and to be honest I felt that Bakari was a goner. However, a year later, we see all our favorite characters thriving and living their best of life.

I thought the series was about to take those new youngsters, Emmett’s son, and his pals as taking the new clique continuing the series with a possible spinoff, but that was not the case. This season didn’t have a true villain, the narrative just felt all over the place. There was no focal point that made me realize I want to be invested in what is taking place. The season had plenty of potential, but the writers didn’t want to push the envelope. Sorry, but get rid of the characters, raise the stakes and let the mayhem unleash the best way possible.

Hell, we never got resolution as it pertained to Roselyn and her killing Rob’s mother, Alicia. Just felt unfinished and that is something I hate with any TV series. I want concrete conclusion and everything wrapped up tightly. What happened there? Absolutely nothing and that is when you know the writing is a problem.

“The Chi” you had lots of potential, but it seems like after season 6 things started to get sloppy, and I started to care less and less about what was going on. The audience was given a happy ending, but it felt like a forced one with more holes that were not properly filled.