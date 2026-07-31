HOLLYWOOD—Kyle is in hot water on Tyler Perry’s “The Oval.” Why? When we last left off, Kyle got ambushed by Jason in the tunnels. This week’s episode, ‘Will you Stand With Me’ witnessed Donald worried about his relationship with Hunter, which had Sam worried about Alonzo. This correlates quite well with Richard’s worry about the new chef who is taking over as a guard for Eli.

Who would have ever imagined that Sam and Donald would be cordial to one another. Sam learned that Rachel is missing in addition to Kyle, and Jason is believed to have played a role. Priscilla invited Simone and Agent Cross to Nancy’s abode so they could chat. Simone made it clear she was concerned about being bugged on any conversation she has in The White House.

Priscilla spilled all the tea about Jason kidnapping and torturing here for 24 hours. Simone realized signing that agreement may have been a mistake. Priscilla was ready to speak, even if it means she loses her life in the process. Kyle was not looking good courtesy of Jason’s brutal tactics, neither was Rachel. Alonzo seemed to be confused about who his boss is, as he thought he had to report to Isaac, which Sam didn’t like one bit. Things are getting intriguing.

Sam warned Alonzo that Rachel is missing and that a tunnel entrance is within Allan’s office. He was forced to find that secret passageway. Victoria warned Hunter that Jason kidnapped another staffer. Victoria had a plan involving GHOST and Isaac, while Hunter was against the notion. He still seems to think Jason can be saved; he cannot at this point. Eli learned from Simone about their plan to talk to reporters to expose what is happening at The White House.

The food was a massive concern for Simone. She didn’t like the look of things, and she was completely right to be weary of eating anything prepared for them to consume. Gosh, I love you Simone, you are much smarter than your husband. Are Max and Sharon flirting? It seriously feels like it. Looks like Max is considering a job change, and Sharon was the listening ear that he needed. Interesting tidbits about Max’s past and upbringing. Even Priscilla picked up on their flirting.

So, Jimmy, that bum Allan was assisting stole money in the furniture that I’m assuming Allan was hiding. Jimmy already stole money, and hesitant on taking money Allan gave him. Why is Jimmy asking questions about Dale? Oh, that money that was hidden in the cushions is that cash Dale and Sharon got from Kareem. Richard and Nancy continued to dance around the status of this relationship, which at this point I could care less about. Either you two are going to reconcile or you’re not.

Richard planned to call Sam to find a way to handle Kareem to prevent further threats in their lives. Hunter gave his long-awaited Presidential Address that had the entire country watching, showing he could actually be the Commander-in-Chief if he applied himself. So Jimmy did overhear about Dale stashing money in Allan’s sofa as the bar attendant confirmed the theory, before making a call. Looks like she might be entangled in the street arena.

Priscilla reached out to the contact that Simone provided to her from the New York Times, as she started to spill tea about the administration and murders that have unfolded. It was funny to see that Priscilla is going by the name Harriet. Hunter’s address was interrupted by news of another attack. Alonzo found the tunnels, where he discovered Rachel and a badly bruised Kyle. Alonzo managed to unchain Rachel and escape before Jason could return, but Kyle was a sitting duck if Jason returned.

Sam warned Donald that Kyle was in bad shape, just as Lilly and Bobby worried about their safety. The duo talked about fleeing tonight to ensure they are safe. An intruder was near the property, who shot Bobby multiple times. Yeah, Bobby is not looking like he’s going to survive, and Kyle was so badly beaten it looks like death has finally come to his doorstep. What? Is Tyler Perry actually killing off some primary characters on “The Oval!”

This is an absolute first, and it was 2 major players at that, as Donald held Kyle as it appeared he was dying in Donald’s arms. First episode of the season that literally had me on the edge of my seat, cannot wait till next week “The Oval” fanatics!